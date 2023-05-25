NORTH Warrnambool Eagles' forward line has received a boost ahead of its top-five clash against South Warrnambool.
Recruit Nick Rodda will return from a knee injury on Saturday for the round seven Hampden league contest alongside Maskell Medallist Jett Bermingham, Callum Grundy and Luke Wines.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said Rodda would help offset the loss of Nathan Vardy who is away in Darwin for a wedding.
"He'll take a tall defender and probably likes playing here at Bushfield on a smaller ground," he said.
The Eagles will also be without Jarryd Lewis (knee), Jack Burke (omitted) and the unavailable Bailey Kelp who made his senior debut in round six.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello confirmed Archie Stevens (VFL) and Will White (hamstring) would miss with the experienced Harry Lee to return from injury alongside Thomas Jenkins.
Cobden has made three changes for its away clash against Port Fairy, welcoming back co-coach Brody Mahoney (back) and elevating ruck duo Ben Berry and Tully Darcy from the reserves.
It will be Berry's first game of the season after returning to the club in the off-season.
"Ben is 21 and he's a big fella," Cobden co-coach Dan Casey said.
"We got him back probably two weeks before the start of the season. He's shown so much in the reserves."
Charlie Darcy (shoulder), Mark Marriott (VFL) and Martin Angus (suspension) will miss for Cobden.
Casey said Angus was offered a two-week set penalty for striking which he accepted.
Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna said the Bloods were likely to make one change to face Warrnambool at Reid Oval with recruit Luke McConnell returning from a corkie in place of Daniel Kenna who would miss a match with hamstring tightness.
A rejuvenated Camperdown welcomes Gus Gordon for his senior first match of the season after overcoming back issues.
He has played the past three weeks in the reserves but will line-up against Portland on Saturday after earning a recall.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said Gordon's versatility would be important.
"He was one of our best defenders last year but we have the flexibility with him and the side that we can play him at both ends," he said.
Teenager Myles Sinnott will return to the Magpies' juniors as the club tries to keep him fresh.
"Myles has done a good job but we have to be aware he's still 16 and it's a long year and we just don't want to push the kids too much," Swayn said.
Portland has brought in Sam Hampshire (shoulder) for Josh Edwards (shoulder).
Koroit and Hamilton Kangaroos have agreed to play 21 players each rather than 22.
The Saints have added forward Will Couch who has had a month off due to byes and suspension.
"He's used it as a mini pre-season and had a four-week training block," Koroit coach Chris McLaren said.
Taylor McKenry (hamstring) and Tom Couch (pectoral/rib) will miss.
Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron said his team would be without Jack Hickey, Mick McMeel and James Pike, who all work as stock agents will miss with a work trip.
He confirmed forward Hamish Cook (concussion) and teenager Noah Herrmann would return.
North Warrnambool Eagles v South Warrnambool
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.Greene, L.Wines, R.Scoble
HB: T.Batten, B.Jenkinson, J.Johnstone
C: J.Lewis, D.Bermingham
HF: J.Grundy, A.Wines, F.Jones
F: B.Kelp, J.Burke, N.Vardy
R: J.Bermingham, M.Wines, A.Noske
Int: F.Timms, S.Shiells, Z.Timms, L.Kenna, J.O'Brien
South Warrnambool
B: I.Thomas, X.Farley, S.Thompson
HB: X.Mitchem, T.Williamson, P.Anderson
C: J.Henderson, D.Nicholson, M.McCluggage
HF: S.Kelly, B.Osborne, H.Lee
F: R.Henderson, J.Dye, N.Thompson
R: J.Saunders, M.Irving, O.Bridgewater
Int: J.Folkes, R.Thomas, B.Rantall
Portland Tigers v Camperdown
Portland Tigers
B: J.Wilson, K.Edwards, H.Kerr
HB: D.Campbell, D.Bell, S.Hampshire
C: T.Jennings, B.Schwarz, K.Richardson
HF: P.Procter, J.Dunlop, M.Curtis
F: L.Stephens, D.Denboer, W.Hunter
R: T.Oakley, D.Falcone, C.Peters
Int: H.Reynolds, L. Leonard, L.Goldby, S.Peck
Camperdown
B: B.Richardson, A.McBean
HB: B.Draffin, L.O'Neil, R.Arnold
C: C.Lucas, H.Sumner, J.Dundon
HF: J.O'Neil, D.Absalom, H.Sinnott
F: J.Place, S.Gordon, C.Spence
R: Z.Sinnott, T.Kent, W.Rowbottom
Int: S.Morgan, J.Lafferty, N.Jones, J.Baird, M.Sinnott
Port Fairy v Cobden
Port Fairy
B: S.Lucardie, S.Lee, R.Riordan
HB: G.Swarbrick, M.Sully, A.Mcmeel
C: J.hopper, T.Opperman, K.Mercovich
HF: I.Martin, O.Myers, W.Goudie
F: R.Mohan, J.Rowan, O.Pollock
R: J.Forrest, J.Bartlett, L.Gunning
Int: G.Macdonald, M.Ryan, T.Hayes, S.Robinson
Cobden
B: Z.Green, C.Koroneos, N.Mounsey
HB: J.Hutt, J.Fowler, S.Thow
C: B.Mahoney, H.Robertson, L.Hickey
HF: G.Rooke, J.Williamson, J.Anderson
F: B.Berry, A.Rosolin, J.Hammond
R: P.Pekin, T.Darcy, P.Smith
Int: T.Roberts, L.Cahill, D.Watson, W.Benallack
Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake
Warrnambool
B: J.Chittick, J.Foott, O.Opperman
HB: S.Cowling, N.Hooker, L.Bidmade
C: W.Lord, R.Warfe, D.Graham
HF: H.Ryan, D.Mccorkell, E.Boyd
F: D.Weymouth, L.Cody, C.Hoffmann
R: R.Jansen van beek, J.Turland, M.Bidmade
Int: J.Wells, J.Turland, J.Bell, R.Mast
Emg: J.Dowd, M.Holt, F.Radley
Terang Mortlake
B: A.Moloney, G.Bourke, H.Roberts
HB: D.Jones, J.Arundell, I.Kenna
C: J.Hay, K.Johnstone, R.Buck
HF: L.Wareham, S.Crawley, L.McConnell
F: W.Kain, X.Vickers, B.Reid
R: H.Porter, D.Hobbs, R.Hutchins
Int: J.Harris, M.Baxter, S.Mclean, M.Arundell
Koroit v Hamilton Kangaroos
Koroit
B: T.Baulch, D.McCutcheon
HB: T.Hines, W.Petersen, T.Couch
C: J.Gow, J.Lloyd, C.Nagorcka
HF: J.McCosh, J.Block, P.O'Sullivan
F: J.Neave, F.Robb, D.Mooney
R: M.Bradley, M.Petersen, L.Hoy
Int: H.Noonan, J.McInerney, C.O'Donnell, W.Couch, N.Rentsch
Emg: T.McKenry
