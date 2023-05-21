COBDEN concedes midfielder Charlie Darcy's season is in danger after dislocating his shoulder.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey said Darcy was injured in the second quarter of their 15.10 (100) to 9.9 (63) win over Portland on Saturday.
It was the vice captain's second game back after suffering a similar injury earlier this Hampden league season.
"They (specialists) told him if he dislocated it again he'd be out for the year," Casey said.
The Bombers breathed life into their season after turning an eight-point three-quarter-time deficit into a 37-point win on the back of an eight-goal to one final term.
"Halfway through the third we hit our straps and started playing the way we've been training," Casey said.
"You look at the footage first quarter to the last quarter and go 'ah, there we go', which was pleasing."
He said they released the shackles with Zac Green setting the tone. "They (the players) were playing with a park brake on," Casey said. "I said to 'pull the trigger' and away they went."
Portland coach Jarrod Holt said the Tigers showed improvement despite the fourth-quarter fade-out.
"We haven't been starting games well so it was good to get off to a good start and be in the game for a long period of time," he said.
"We went into the last quarter not trying to hang on but be nice and active but we ran out of legs and they were too strong and classy in the end.
"We're disappointed we didn't finish it off but that's the next step and learning curve I guess."
Josh Edwards (shoulder) and Kyle Richardson (hamstring) were added to the Tigers' injury list.
