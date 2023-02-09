The Standard
Warrnambool's Vic Hotel sells for $2.95m at auction

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 9 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 3:30pm
CRE Brokers' Rohan Pertzel with John Foster, the son of former owner Michael Foster, who passed away last year. Picture by Katrina Lovell

Warrnambool's historic Victoria Hotel has sold under the hammer for $2.925 million in a sale that would see the pub change hands between mates.

