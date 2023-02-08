Cape Bridgewater lodge expected to fetch $2.5 million

This dress circle property boasts rare waterfront positioning and breathtaking beach and bay views.- Max Dolman
Inquiries about a Cape Bridgewater property with stunning ocean views have been flooding in since it was listed in January.
Sea View Lodge offers breathtaking views and has been run as a successful accommodation business.
Surf Coast Real Estate managing director Max Dolman said there had been a huge amount of interest in the property.
"This dress circle property boasts rare waterfront positioning and breathtaking beach and bay views in an expansive coastal setting," Mr Dolman said.
He said Cape Bridgewater's popularity had increased in recent years.
"Cape Bridgewater - with its six kilometres of white sandy beach - has always been a favourite beach for Portland locals and over the last few years it has gained popularity as a regional destination," Mr Dolman said.
The property is set on 5629 square-metres and is listed for $2.55 million.
Mr Dolman said the property offered the potential for a substantial return on investment.
The two-storey lodge boasts seven bedrooms with en suites, four dining and living areas and three kitchens.
Also on-site are two two-bedroom cottages.
Mr Dolman said the owner would have the option to live on-site and still generate an income.
The property is one of two listed by Surf Coast Real Estate in Cape Bridgwater with a price tag of more than $2 million.
A five-bedroom property with sea views and set on 7488-square-metres is listed for $2.1 million.
It has plenty of decking, making it perfect for entertaining. A third property, which boasts three bedrooms and ocean views, is expected to fetch $1.15 million.
