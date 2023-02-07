The future of a once-controversial sculpture is yet-to-be determined after it was removed from Warrnambool's Koroit Street late last week.
A council spokesman said the Three Pillars of Gratification statue, installed in 2010, would be assessed after its base deteriorated due to more than a decade of weather exposure.
He said the sculpture, featuring three comic animal-type busts devouring pies, pasties and sausage rolls, was removed in consultation with artist Ewen Coates.
"The artwork requires assessment for restoration after which its future will be determined in consultation with the artist," the spokesman said.
Warrnambool City Council acting chief executive David Leahy said the pillars needed to be re-rendered.
"It had actually become loose, so people could rock the whole structure back and forward," Mr Leahy said.
Mr Leahy said some of the sculptures had also become loose and would need to be refastened. He said he was unsure when the repairs would be completed and how much it would cost.
"But what is the cost of it completely failing?" he said. "The value of the art piece itself is probably going to far outweigh what the cost of the repair is...It is a public asset and it needs to be maintained and repaired."
He said the maintenance team was liaising with art gallery staff about the repairs and it was easier to remove it to complete the works.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.