Renewal works on Port Fairy's railway goods shed are about to begin

Updated February 6 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:15pm
The Port Fairy railway goods shed.

After years of being a public eyesore in one of Port Fairy's most popular green spaces, works on renewing the seaside town's historic railway goods shed are about to begin.

