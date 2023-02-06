The Standard
New surface rolling out as part of $2.6m upgrade to Warrnambool athletics track

By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 2:30pm
Peter Carlton with a team of workers from the United States and France are meticulously resurfacing Warrnambool's athletics track. Picture by Katrina Lovell

A $2.6 million revamp of the BrauerAnder athletics track is an international effort with workers flying in from the United States and France to carry out specialist work.

