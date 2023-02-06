The Standard
Owners of Warrnambool holiday rentals to face $400 charge, new laws

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:00pm
Owners of short-stay holiday accommodation in Warrnambool will pay a $400 charge under new laws adopted by city councillors on Monday.

