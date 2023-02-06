A Koori court elder and youth football umpire has been charged with more child sex offences against a different victim.
Robert 'Locky' Eccles, 69, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a filing hearing.
Mr Eccles, who was previously charged in October last year over allegations of historical sex offences against one victim, was arrested by detectives from the Warrnambool-based sex offences and child abuse investigation team on Friday.
He was subsequently charged with six offences relating to allegations involving a different male victim in about 2012 and 2013.
Police told The Standard the charges included three counts of indecent act with a child aged 16 under care, supervision or authority and three counts of sexual penetration of a child aged 16 under care, supervision or authority.
Mr Eccles was ordered to appear in court again on May 19 for a committal mention hearing.
He remains on bail with strict conditions, including he not associate, coach or mentor anyone aged under 18.
The Gunditjmara elder previously worked as an Indigenous language educator and sat on Warrnambool's Koori court for more than six years.
He was a highly regarded football umpire with the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association.
Mr Eccles was charged with 13 historical sex offences in October last year.
Those charges relate to alleged incidents between February 2006 and December 2008 in Warrnambool.
Charge sheets obtained by The Standard last month alleged Mr Eccles exposed his genitals to the complainant, massaged him under his underwear and brushed his fingers against his genitals.
It is also alleged the man placed his hand on the complainant's thigh.
The elder received a Victorian Senior of the Year volunteer award for his leadership and passion for sport just days before those charges were laid against him last year.
Affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
