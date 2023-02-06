The Standard
Warrnambool community leader charged with more historic sex offences

Updated February 6 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 11:30am
Locky Eccles ahead of his 1000th game as an umpire in 2017. He is now facing more child sex offences.

A Koori court elder and youth football umpire has been charged with more child sex offences against a different victim.

