Motorist dies in hospital after single-car crash

A Warrnambool man has died in hospital after a single-car crash west of Mortlake last week.
The 63-year-old man was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree off the Hamilton Highway on January 31 about 11am.
On Monday police confirmed the man died in hospital on February 2.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
It brings the region's road toll to four in just six weeks.
On January 30 a Warrnambool man in his 30s was driving a Kenworth truck carting cattle which was involved in a fatal collision between Coleraine and Casterton, in which a 47-year-old Hamilton man died.
Four days earlier a 24-year-old man from Moutajup died after a single-vehicle accident about 5.30am on Mill Road, east of Hamilton.
And on the afternoon of January 22 a 65-year-old Panmure man died in a single-vehicle rollover on the Timboon-Port Campbell Road.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
