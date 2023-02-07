The Standard
Council hints it could switch focus to Warrnambool's old art gallery site

By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 4:15pm
Will the old art gallery site be back on the agenda for the Warrnambool City Council?

Building a new art gallery on the current site has not been ruled out, with Warrnambool City Council hinting this week its focus could turn back to the Liebig Street location.

