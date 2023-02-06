BROCK Hallett set off across the Nullarbor with a sense of unfinished business.
The Portland-based driver was not content with adding the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic title to his resume with his focus quickly turning to the national title in Western Australia.
He will race in a prelude to the Australian title at Perth Motorplex on Wednesday night before battling some of the country's best drivers, including past classic winners Lachlan McHugh, Kerry Madsen, Brooke Tatnell and reigning champion Marcus Dumesny, on Friday and Saturday.
Hallett, who drove across the country with partner Skye, said the enormity of his classic victory had not sunk in with his Queensland-based team eager to add more silverware.
"After the title hopefully I'll be able to add a number one to (my car) and sit down in a couple of weeks and think about how good it's all been," he told The Standard.
"You're only as good as your last race so it's no good being the classic champion if you're then coming over here and being off the pace and not knowing why.
"As cool as it is to win the classic, we want to still keep that momentum moving forward and make sure we keep the car up the front."
It has been a whirlwind since Hallett's incredible last-corner pass, which left World of Outlaws star Sheldon Haudenschild stunned, resulted in the most prestigious win of his career.
The messages of support have come thick and fast and been greeted with appreciation but Hallett is yet to soak up the success completely.
"I have watched the race once and that's it so I'll re-watch it again and catch up with a few friends (after the Australian title)," he said.
"It took me a couple of days to wind down from the busy week and then there was a couple of days (working) on the car and then we were geared up and making sure we were ready to go to WA. It is cool we can try and make a little bit of a holiday out of it the best we can and both say we've driven across and done it."
Hallett, who will stay in the west for the annual Krikke Boys Shootout, has experience on the dirt in WA.
He will be one of roughly 50 drivers to contest the Australian title.
"I really do like Perth. I enjoyed it when I was here a few years back and it's good to take everything back over and have a crack," he said.
"Perth has really good strong local competition because they race at Perth Motorplex all the time so there's a handful of guys in WA who probably don't get out of WA but could potentially win it as well as the big guns from the east coast you would expect to be up the front as well."
