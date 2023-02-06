'High-risk' thief who stole $300k of property back in custody charged with alleged burglaries

A high-risk thief recently jailed for stealing $300,000 worth of property is back in custody, charged with more alleged burglaries.
Jason Lee Clark, 46, allegedly attended a Laverock Road property on January 15 where he tried but failed to gain entry to a rear door.
It was the third time he'd attended the property after previously being convicted of stealing a quantity of cash and then jewellery from the same address.
Mr Clark appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made an unsuccessful, self-represented bail application.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, told the court the man was a "tier one recidivist and high risk offender".
"He requires proactive policing as soon as he is released from custody," he said.
He said Mr Clark was charged with a number of burglaries and thefts dating back to November 19 last year.
On that occasion Mr Clark allegedly attended Alan Lane Pavilion, which is within the grounds of the Friendly Societies' Park - the home of the South Warrnambool Football Netball Club.
He jemmied opened a door and searched through the rooms, draws and cupboards.
Mr Clark allegedly stole a laptop and computer equipment totalling $1000.
Then on December 24, he allegedly forced his way inside a unit in Moore Street and stole a handbag, purse, cash and bank cards.
Within a few hours he had twice used the cards at Warrnambool's National Australia Bank, withdrawing $500 and $200 cash, the court heard.
Detective Senior Constable Verity said the victim had placed the pin code on the card so they wouldn't forget.
He alleged Mr Clark then committed the attempted burglary at Laverock Road in January.
The detective said the accused man was identified through CCTV footage from the scenes of the crime where he was wearing distinctive clothing.
He said in the December and January alleged offending, Mr Clark could be seen sporting a cast which he had coloured in with camouflage colours.
Detective Senior Constable Verity said the man had broken his wrist during a motorbike accident on December 1.
He alleged Mr Clark was driving north on Morriss Road when he collided with a black Holden Cruze reversing into a driveway.
Mr Clark was allegedly thrown from his bike, skidding across a nature strip and narrowly missing a power pole.
He was taken to hospital with a broken wrist and later tested positive to cannabis and methamphetamine.
Detective Senior Constable Verity said Mr Clark was unlicensed, the motorbike was unregistered and had fake plates attached.
He said police also alleged the man stole cash and cards from a vehicle in Liebig Street on January 26.
When police attempted to arrest the man near Macey's Bistro, he fled and hid at Warrnambool Primary School.
He was arrested at the school without incident and found in possession of steroids.
The court heard the man had 33 pages of prior criminal history and had been charged 270 times with various offences since 1991.
The alleged offending breached an 18-month community correction order which Mr Clark was placed on on December 13 after he was convicted of stealing more than $300,000 worth of property in burglaries.
Mr Clark urged magistrate John Lesser to release him on bail, stating he had health conditions that would be best treated in the community.
But Mr Lesser said the man was an unacceptable risk of offending and refused bail.
Mr Clark will face court again on February 20.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
