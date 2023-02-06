'High-risk' thief who stole $300k of property back in custody charged with alleged burglaries

The Standard
Warrnambool 'high risk' thief back in custody

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 10:02am
A high-risk thief recently jailed for stealing $300,000 worth of property is back in custody, charged with more alleged burglaries.

