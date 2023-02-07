The Standard
Cash for extra Reid Oval works should have been allocated to different budget, council says

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 11:15am
Warrnambool City Council insists Reid Oval redevelopment project did come in under budget but the 'overspend; was extra works that were not part of the original project.

Warrnambool City councillors have raised concerns about the $10.7 million Reid Oval project costing $125,000 higher than forecast due to an overspend.

