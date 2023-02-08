The Standard

Nick Couch eager to coach WDFNL reigning premier Nirranda from the sidelines in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
February 8 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Couch is bullish about Nirranda's premiership credentials. Picture by Anthony Brady

RETIRED premiership player Nick Couch is excited to coach Nirranda from the sidelines as the club targets back-to-back Warrnambool and District league premierships in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.