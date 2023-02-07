WARRNAMBOOL footballer Mitch Bidmade says the chance to train with an AFL powerhouse will prove beneficial when the Hampden league season kicks off.
Bidmade, 22, was one of four south-west players who trained with Geelong at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Monday night as part of the Cats' community camp.
His teenage Blues teammates Ethan Boyd and Reggie Mast also mixed it with the reigning premiers as did South Warrnambool draft contender George Stevens.
Bidmade said it was a special occasion.
"I gave Reggie a lift to training and I know he was a bit nervous - and so was I - but him being only 16 and never coming up against anyone like that, he hasn't even hit the (Greater Western Victoria) Rebels and stuff yet, he's just tried out in pre-season," he said.
"Boydy has just come from the Rebels and he was pretty pumped and he's a Geelong supporter too so he would've been loving it."
Bidmade said the Cats' players embraced the Hampden train-on quartet.
"There was a game of footy and I was in and out - I was a sub - but just watching the way they run and create space for each other was pretty cool," he said.
All-Australian defender Tom Stewart impressed the fourth-year apprentice carpenter.
"He'd compete in a drill and be against the bloke he was with and then after the drill finished he'd stop the bloke and tell him what he was doing wrong and just help him along which I thought was pretty cool to watch," he said.
Bidmade, who would embrace a chance at VFL level if an opportunity presented, will use the knowledge he gained when the the Hampden league season starts on April 2.
The inside midfielder has relished learning from new coach Dan O'Keefe, whose "game style is pretty exciting", and has identified areas of his game he wants to elevate.
"I want to be able to hit the scoreboard more, that's something I've been working on the past couple of years," Bidmade said.
