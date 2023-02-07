The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Hampden players Mitch Bidmade, Reggie Mast, Ethan Boyd and George Stevens train with AFL club Geelong during community camp

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
February 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Ethan Boyd, Mitch Bidmade and Reggie Mast immerse themselves in Geelong training. Picture by Anthony Brady

WARRNAMBOOL footballer Mitch Bidmade says the chance to train with an AFL powerhouse will prove beneficial when the Hampden league season kicks off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.