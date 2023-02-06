The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Geelong superstar Tom Hawkins praises Warrnambool-based fans at club open training session

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geelong superstar Tom Hawkins fronts the media at Reid Oval in Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

Triple-premiership Geelong superstar Tom Hawkins has praised the Warrnambool and south-west communities for their unrelenting support at the club's jam-packed open training session at Reid Oval on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.