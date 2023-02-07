I played with South Warrnambool from 1972 to 1974. My highlight in playing at South Warrnambool was going up against the great Port Fairy player Kevin Leske. I was lucky enough to kick five goals against Kevin. It was a huge thrill because Kevin was a hero of mine. I got married in 1975 and me and Kerry moved to Melbourne for one year. I played for Highett in the old Federal league before coming back to play with Warrnambool in 1976.