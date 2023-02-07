The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Council launches local road audit

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated February 8 2023 - 3:06pm, first published February 7 2023 - 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire Council is using specialist vehicles to audit more than 2000km of local roads and update its road renewal program, which can be viewed through a newly launched online portal available on the council website.

Moyne Shire Council is launching a detailed audit of its local road network to assess the scale of the repairs, maintenance and rebuilding work required throughout its 5481 square kilometre expanse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.