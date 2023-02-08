The Standard
Talks to start on how to use the rest of land next to Warrnambool's athletics track

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 2:30pm
While Warrnambool's athletics track is being upgraded, trustee of the facility Vern Robson said talks would start later this year on how to use the rest of the land. Picture by Anthony Brady
Work crews are resurfacing Warrnambool's athletics track as part of a $2.6 million upgrade.

A new football and cricket oval or a gymnastics centre are just some of the options that could be considered for the future use of land next to Warrnambool's athletics track.

