Josie Pinheiro may not have been living with her mother, stepfather and brothers in Warrnambool, but her voice was a regular fixture in it.
The 17-year-old, who had been living in Queensland with her boyfriend Daniel Patterson-Smith since December, would regularly play Fortnite with her brothers Tiyler, 12, and Kane Bausch, 10.
Sadly, she died of suicide on Thursday, February 2.
Josie's mother Tash Lambert said she feels let down by the mental health system.
She wanted to share Josie's story to raise awareness about mental health and to encourage young people to seek help.
"I will miss hearing her voice on the end of their microphone when she was playing Fortnite with her brothers," she said.
"I'll miss her yelling directions on her end of the microphone."
Josie had been living with her mother, her stepfather Paul Hayward and her brothers before she moved interstate.
She planned to return home to Warrnambool to be close to her family when her partner got his car licence.
Ms Lambert said she first noticed signs Josie, who had an intellectual disability, was experiencing depression with the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The family moved to Warrnambool at the end of 2018.
Josie finished year seven at Warrnambool College that year and continued to attend until year 10.
"She had only spent one full year at Warrnambool College in year eight and then COVID hit and she didn't get much of a chance to be at school," Ms Lambert said.
It was during this time that Ms Lambert noticed a change in her once happy and bubbly daughter.
"She didn't want to get out of bed," Ms Lambert said.
She would try and cheer her up by grabbing her favourite meal - a McDonald's snack wrap and a frozen coke or a McChicken and a bubble tea.
Ms Lambert said her daughter didn't speak much about the way she was feeling.
However, she did write her mother a letter.
"She wrote me a letter telling me she loved me and she realised how much of a pain she could be," Ms Lambert said.
"She said she was sorry and she told me I was the best mum in the world."
Ms Lambert said Josie was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in mid 2021.
However, she said her daughter felt let down by the system.
She would visit a doctor to get a referral for 10 free sessions with a counsellor.
However, once these sessions were completed, she would need to return to the doctor for another referral.
"Her words to me were 'whenever I get a counsellor, they leave me'," Ms Lambert said.
"Every time she got a new referral, she had to see a new counsellor."
Ms Lambert said her daughter became frustrated at this and didn't want to see a new counsellor.
However, in the months leading up to her move to Queensland, she decided she again needed to see someone.
She had been on a waiting list in Queensland since December.
"I feel very let down by the system," Ms Lambert said.
"It has to change.
"There are kids crying out for help right now and they're probably on a wait list - my daughter was.
"They get to a point where they're in such a dark place."
Ms Lambert said her advice to parents of children suffering from mental health issues was to stand by them and encourage them to seek help.
She urged young people to talk to someone - even if it wasn't a parent.
"If you don't feel like you can talk to someone, write a letter and give it to someone," she said.
Ms Lambert said Josie loved animals from a very young age.
"She loved all animals," she said.
"Josie wanted to be a vet nurse."
Ms Lambert remembers her daughter would often beg her to allow her to bring kittens home, while possums and frogs were also favourites.
"I've got videos of her in Queensland running a tap over frogs just to give them some water because of the heat," she said.
Josie was also a doting older sister to her brothers and step-brothers Felix, 9, and Oscar Hayward, 6.
Ms Lambert said she would be eternally grateful to the generous community members who had donated to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family bring her home to Warrnambool.
"We've been so shocked and grateful," she said.
"We can't believe how many people have donated to help bring Josie home."
Doll House Jewellery is also creating blue heart earrings in honour of Josie.
Funds will help the family bring Josie home and lay her to rest later this month.
If you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
