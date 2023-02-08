Police have praised a "brave" Camperdown man who attended a burning property that was later discovered to be a cannabis grow house.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the man aged in his 60s ran to the neighbouring property in Camperdown's Manifold Street after it went up in flames about 6.15pm on Tuesday.
"He has gone in to have a look, to see if anyone was inside and has suffered a suspected heart attack," he told The Standard.
"He was not involved at all. He was just a good Samaritan.
"He was a very brave fellow."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the man's family attempted CPR before he was airlifted to hospital.
He said once the fire was contained police discovered the property was a cannabis grow house.
"No one is living there and it is being used as a blatant drug house," he said.
He said the fire was fully contained to the roof where an electronic bypass system was in place, allowing the occupants to steal power.
The detective said it was believed the bypass system caused the fire.
He said Powercor had been notified and an investigation into the theft of electricity was ongoing.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said there were three rooms set up inside the property, including a drying room.
"There's also hydroponic-related items in rooms that are not yet set up," he said.
He estimated between 70 to 80 plants were inside the house with a potential street value of up to $50,000.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the plants were of varying maturity with each room having different "age limits".
"One would be newer, one older and another would be about 20 to 30 plants that would be three to four weeks off harvest."
The detective said no arrests had been made but investigations were ongoing.
He said it was likely multiple people were involved.
"There would have to be multiple people and skills to be able to set up such a sophisticated set-up," he said.
"It is very unusual for a place like Camperdown."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the property shortly before 6.20pm.
"Paramedics treated a man in his 60s at the scene for a medical episode," she said.
"He was flown by air ambulance helicopter to Geelong Hospital in a stable condition."
Crews from Camperdown and Noorat helped to bring the blaze under control on Tuesday.
A CFA spokesperson said specialist crews from Geelong, including the hazardous materials unit, also attended.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
