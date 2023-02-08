The Standard
Man flown to hospital after fire at grow house in Camperdown

By Katrina Lovell, and Jessica Howard
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:15pm
Police have praised a "brave" Camperdown man who attended a burning property that was later discovered to be a cannabis grow house.

