A clutch final-term goal-kicking display from Warrnambool handed Terang Mortlake its first loss of the Hampden league season on Saturday. The Blues trailed the Bloods 35-48 at three-quarter time before kicking seven goals to two in the final term to clinch a crucial upset win 11.13 (79) to 8.13 (61) at Reid Oval.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe praised his players for delivering in the moments that mattered.
"There were just some massive moments from individuals which we spoke about at the end of the game and we've talked about all the way through the year," he said. Even if you have a bad game you can always just pop up, have your moment and take it and go from there."
Goal-kicking inaccuracy has plagued the Blues at various stages this season however that looked a thing of the past when the side turned 4.11 at three-quarter-time into 11.13 by the final siren.
"We kicked them in the last quarter when we needed to kick them," O'Keefe said.
"To say the least we probably miss those ones in previous games against South and against Koroit.
"So to stand up today and do that and the best thing about that was that there were players that kicked goals in the last quarter when we needed them that had missed a lot in previous weeks. They are the moments I'm talking about they stood up and took them."
O'keefe commended his side's midfield and said his defenders were "assertive" and "set up really well and got lots of re-entries".
Will Lord was named the Blues' best performer, with O'keefe praising the individual performances of several other Blues.
"We've got a young kid Ethan Boyd that's very versatile," he said.
"So Boydy can play wing, can play half-forward, we can give him a match-up and generally we've done that regularly, like if a dangerous forward gets going. The young fella (Rhys) Buck for Terang got going in the first half so we put Boydy back to him and he did a good job. I thought he was great he just gives us versatility.
"Harry Ryan was enormous. His presence was huge, he stepped up, crashed packs and took some big contested marks when we needed it.
"Codes (Luke Cody) kicked four again, he kicked six the week before. Kicked some big goals in the last quarter.
"Sam Cowling I thought played really well on (William) Kain. I think Kain only kicked one goal on Cowling today."
Kain finished with three majors for the Bloods, who drop to second with the loss. The Blues sit fourth following the win which could be confidence boosting.
"We've lost against Koroit, we've lost against South but we've had more scoring shots in both those losses," O'Keefe said.
"It felt like we've been playing really good footy, maybe one blemish against Camperdown. So to actually get some reward against a really good side is enormous for us so I think it'll just help propel us."
