Warrnambool Blues hand Terang Mortlake Bloods their first loss of the Hampden league season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 28 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 10:22am
Will Lord was impressive for Warrnambool in its win against Terang Mortlake. Picture by Sean McKenna
Will Lord was impressive for Warrnambool in its win against Terang Mortlake. Picture by Sean McKenna

A clutch final-term goal-kicking display from Warrnambool handed Terang Mortlake its first loss of the Hampden league season on Saturday. The Blues trailed the Bloods 35-48 at three-quarter time before kicking seven goals to two in the final term to clinch a crucial upset win 11.13 (79) to 8.13 (61) at Reid Oval.

