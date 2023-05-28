A cleaner at a bed and breakfast accommodation property in Portland has found methamphetamine with a potential street value of $60,000.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the woman handed the drugs into police on Saturday.
"The drugs, 114 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, were found by the cleaner on Saturday morning at a Henty Street address," he said.
"The drugs were transferred into police possession and are yet to be analysed."
It's understood that a middle-aged woman had been the occupant of the bed and breakfast room in which the drugs were found.
It's expected the woman will be interviewed and charged with possessing and trafficking a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.
Methamphetamine with a weight of more than 100 grams can lead to the laying of the commercial quantity charges - high-end allegations with the maximum penalty up to 25 years' imprisonment.
