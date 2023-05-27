The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello praises side's contest work in win over North Warrnambool Eagles

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 27 2023 - 10:24pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Thompson was dominant for the Roosters. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nick Thompson was dominant for the Roosters. Picture by Sean McKenna

South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello lauded his side's improved contest work after it earned a hard-fought 14-point win over rivals North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.