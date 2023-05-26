The Standard
New walkways fail to sell at Warrnambool saleyards auction which nets $200,000

By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 10:00am
The new walkways that were only installed a year ago did not sell at auction.
The disused Warrnambool saleyards is being dismantled and sold off after it closed just before Christmas.
A clearing sale selling off infrastructure from Warrnambool's closed saleyards has raised $200,000, but the recently installed walkways failed to sell.

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

