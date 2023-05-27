Four killed, one injured in fatal crash

Four people have died and another critically injured when their car hit a tree near Hamilton on Saturday.
Police said investigators have been told the car - which was carrying five people - was travelling along Wannon-Nigretta Road about 9.30am when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The car left the road and hit a tree at Bochara - about 10 minutes north west of Hamilton, police said.
Four females, who are all yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
Another female has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene at 9.54am.
A teenage girl was flown to The Alfred in a critical condition with upper body injuries, he said.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Emergency services are currently at the scene and the area has been cordoned off while police investigate the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
So far this year 124 lives have been lost on Victorian roads compared to 96 at the same time last year.
