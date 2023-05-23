The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Cobden-Terang Road work is expected to be completed by mid-year.

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than $20 million has been set aside to repair roads damaged by floods and extreme rain fall in the south-west.
More than $20 million has been set aside to repair roads damaged by floods and extreme rain fall in the south-west.

THE Department of Transport says $4 million of works on the Cobden-Terang Road is part of 245kms of roads being repaired around the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.