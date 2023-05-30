The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Deakin University Warrnambool launches new program to keep graduate teachers in the field

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fourth year education student Harry Donnelly said he would "absolutely" take part in the program after graduation. Pictures by Sean McKenna
Fourth year education student Harry Donnelly said he would "absolutely" take part in the program after graduation. Pictures by Sean McKenna

A new program to curb the tide of teachers abandoning the profession due to stress has been launched.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.