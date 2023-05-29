The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

SnapChat video of Bochara crash appears to show vehicle was travelling at 130km/h

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash scene on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road near Bochara. Picture by Sean McKenna
The crash scene on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road near Bochara. Picture by Sean McKenna

"Horrific" road trauma in the south-west needs to stop, says a high-ranking police officer, after video emerged appearing to show a car travelling at 130km/h moments before four people were killed early on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.