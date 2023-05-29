"Horrific" road trauma in the south-west needs to stop, says a high-ranking police officer, after video emerged appearing to show a car travelling at 130km/h moments before four people were killed early on Saturday.
A SnapChat video reportedly from inside the vehicle before the crash at Bochara has been widely shared.
In the video a male voice asks: "What's the speed bro?"
A female voice replies: "130."
The response is "sweet".
Police have made an impassioned plea to motorists.
"We've had a lot of trauma on our roads this year," Police Western Division Two road safety manager Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said.
"We want to urge everyone to be really mindful of their speed and drive to the road and lighting conditions."
Senior Sergeant McRae pleaded with people to not use devices while behind the wheel.
"We've also had animals in dull lighting making unexpected movements," Senior Sergeant McRae said.
She said her thoughts went out to the families of the four people who were killed in the horror crash on the Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road at Bochara early Saturday.
Josh Elmes, 15, was one of four people in the vehicle who was killed.
The identities of the other three people, which include a 31-year-old woman, have not been released by their families.
A 17-year-old female, who was also in the vehicle, remains in a critical condition at The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
"Our hearts go out to the families, friends, the community and emergency responders," Senior Sergeant McRae said.
"The circumstances are extremely tragic."
Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing Glenn Weir confirmed on Sunday the car was travelling at extremely high speed along the narrow rural road, which has a speed limit of 100km/h.
"It is a really traumatic and destructive scene there," Mr Weir said.
It's believed an investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
Mr Weir said on Sunday a full forensic crash reconstruction would be completed.
Photographs of the red Toyota showed graffiti on the seats with the words "drive safe" and "love people help people".
In a statement, Southern Grampians Shire Council offered their condolences to the victims' families and friends.
"Trust that the people of Hamilton share in your immense sadness and grief and we will rally around to support you," the council said.
The grieving parents of Josh spoke to The Standard on Monday.
Matt and Lee Ann Elmes want something good to come out of the tragedy.
Lee Ann has started a charity fundraiser to help cover costs of the funerals with any leftover money to help set up a drop-in centre in Hamilton for the city's young people who are struggling to come to terms with the loss of four lives.
"We want to leave a legacy for the kids. We don't want this to be an end to young lives that doesn't go anywhere," Lee Ann said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
