The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Portland considering move to South Australian league, Hamilton has been approached

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland and Hamilton have been approached about joining a South Australian league. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Portland and Hamilton have been approached about joining a South Australian league. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Portland is seriously considering its future in the Hampden Football Netball League after an approach to join a South Australian-based competition in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.