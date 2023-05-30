The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Under the Auld Pump: From hell and back for brave teenager Bailey Delaney

Updated May 30 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brave teenager Bailey Delaney opens up to Tim Auld about his battle with a rare, aggressive cancer when he was just a boy. More than a decade later, as he celebrates his 18th birthday, he has an apprenticeship and is captain of Timboon Demons' under 18 footy side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.