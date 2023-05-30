Yeah. It was pretty tough but there's been something tougher which I've had to endure in my life. I had to have massive doses of chemotherapy at the Royal Children's Hospital for a year and in between the chemo treatment I would be taken to Peter MacCallum Hospital for radiotherapy. The radiotherapy went for 28 days straight. It was pretty tricky with the radiotherapy as they had to hit the right knee and my groin area plus the right side of the calf muscle in my right leg. They only gave me the weekends off from the radiotherapy but then I went back on the chemo. I'll never forget I was allowed to come home from the Royal Children's Hospital after the chemo but because I had no immune system left in my body I would get infections so I would go to the Warrnambool Base Hospital as my temperature would be so high. It was like I was going from one hospital to another. I've got vivid memories of my time in grade one at Timboon. I only spent eight hours at school for the rest of my schooling and grade one was done at the Royal Children's Hospital when I was feeling well enough to study. I spent a lot of time in a wheelchair. There were complications with my left leg growing. I would have been eight or nine years old when they stunted the growth of my left leg as I tried to walk again.

