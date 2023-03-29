The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire Council votes through Port Fairy planning amendment

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image captured by a drone of inundation from the overflowing Moyne River to eastern areas of Port Fairy during the 'one-in-50-year' floods in 2020.
An image captured by a drone of inundation from the overflowing Moyne River to eastern areas of Port Fairy during the 'one-in-50-year' floods in 2020.

Moyne Shire councillors have voted unanimously to wave through a state planning panel's recommendations on a planning scheme amendment that will guide Port Fairy's development for decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.