The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Colac man admits sex offences against child in Warrnambool

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man admits exchanging drugs for sex with minor at city kindergarten
Man admits exchanging drugs for sex with minor at city kindergarten

A Colac man has admitted exchanging MDMA for sex with a girl at a Warrnambool kindergarten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.