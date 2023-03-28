Man admits exchanging drugs for sex with minor at city kindergarten

A Colac man has admitted exchanging MDMA for sex with a girl at a Warrnambool kindergarten.
Andrew Marwood was 25 when he met up with the 15-year-old girl three years ago.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court on Tuesday, March 28, to charges, including trafficking MDMA to a child and sexual penetration of a child under 16.
The court heard the victim and her two 15-year-old friends were drinking alcohol and discussing trying MDMA in Warrnambool in January 2020.
The victim sent a message via social media Snapchat to Marwood, inquiring about ecstasy capsules and the price.
She was told they were $20 each and she went to an ATM to withdraw cash before meeting Marwood in Lava Street while her friends were nearby.
She purchased three MDMA capsules and the girls returned to a Warrnambool house where they consumed the drugs.
The victim later messaged the man seeking more and he offered her six, and then eight, capsules if she had sex with him.
The court heard the victim told the man she was aged 14.
They walked to a Raglan Parade park and Marwood gave her two friends a capsule of MDMA each to go away.
He then took the victim to a nearby kindergarten playground cubby house where they engaged in sexual activity. He then gave her another four caps.
The victim's two friends later saw Marwood leave and they then found the victim crying.
She reported the offending to police the following day.
A subsequent raid at Marwood's home uncovered a small quantity of drugs of dependence, including MDMA, cocaine and ketamine.
In his record of interview, he said the drugs were purchased for personal use and that he wasn't sure of the victim's age, however he thought she was 17.
Barrister John Lavery, representing Marwood, said on the night of the offending his client was adversely affected by illicit drugs.
He said the crimes were opportunistic and the judge should not sentence the man as a drug trafficker, but as someone who entered into an agreement to provide drugs.
Judge Amanda Chambers adjourned the plea hearing so the offender could be psychologically assessed.
Marwood was taken into custody and will face court again on May 24.
He faces a mandatory 15 years on the sex offender's registry.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
