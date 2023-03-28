Your guide to the 2023 Warrnambool and District league football season

Prediction: Tenth. There is plenty of positive signs down at Timboon Demons on and off-field as it looks to continue building its list, become more competitive and bring kids through and while season 2023 will likely be another season of development, pinching a few more wins will be the goal for co-coaches Ben Newey and Marcus Hickey. Recruit Ben Harding is a good footballer and will be a strong addition but expect the Demons to be young as they bring through some under 18 graduates. Expect the Demons to trouble some teams on their day, but bridging the gap between their best and worst will be a huge focus for the club.