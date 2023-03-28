The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Land handed back to Eastern Maar peoples in Federal Court land title case

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eastern Maar chief executive officer Marcus Clarke says a Federal Court decision to return land to traditional land owners was the highest form of legal recognition available under Australian law.
Eastern Maar chief executive officer Marcus Clarke says a Federal Court decision to return land to traditional land owners was the highest form of legal recognition available under Australian law.

A momentous occasion more than 20 years in the making was marked at Logans Beach on Tuesday as land rights were handed back to the traditional owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.