More than 70 charges dropped against man accused of rape, false imprisonment

Prosecutors drop more than 70 charges against Warrnambool man

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:06pm
More than 70 charges have been dropped against a Warrnambool man who was accused of raping and falsely imprisoning his partner.

