More than 70 charges dropped against man accused of rape, false imprisonment

More than 70 charges have been dropped against a Warrnambool man who was accused of raping and falsely imprisoning his partner.
The 33-year-old man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week for a three-day committal hearing.
The court was expected to hear from up to 10 witnesses, including the complainant, her family and friends and police officers.
But on Tuesday afternoon, a prosecutor withdrew more than 70 charges against the man, including allegations of rape, false imprisonment and assault-related offences.
The man pleaded guilty to the remaining charges, which included breaches of a family violence intervention order, persistently breaching a family violence intervention order, two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice and common law assault.
The man was initially charged with breaches of an intervention order, unlawful assaults and bail offences, which police alleged occurred in a domestic situation between the man and his now ex-partner.
The complainant then allegedly provided a detailed statement to police, leading to a number of additional charges being laid, including the unlawful imprisonment and rape.
The man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, will face Warrnambool County Court in May for a plea hearing on the remaining charges.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
