The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Flooding will cause 'substantial' economic damage for Port Fairy in coming decades

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated January 6 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy faces 'very substantial' economic damages due to sea level rise and storm surges in the coming decades, according to a soon-to-be-released government report.

Port Fairy faces huge economic damages from increasing flood events over the next 80 years, a comprehensive new state government study says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.