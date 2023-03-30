The Standard
Liberal Party members Richard Riordan and Bev McArthur support suspended member Moira Deeming

Updated March 30 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 3:30pm
Liberal Party's Western Victoria upper house member Bev McArthur and Polwarth MP Richard Riordan have thrown their support behind party member Moira Deeming who was suspended for attending a rally hijacked by neo-Nazis.
Western Victoria Liberal MP Bev McArthur says she delayed a trip overseas to attend a funeral to show support for fellow party member Moira Deeming.

