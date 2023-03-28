The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Almost 500 people sign petition in support a new art gallery for Warrnambool at Cannon Hill

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shari Nye's petition in support of an art gallery at Cannon Hill has attracted almost 500 signatures.
Shari Nye's petition in support of an art gallery at Cannon Hill has attracted almost 500 signatures.

Almost 500 people have signed a petition in support of a new art gallery to be built on Warrnambool's Cannon Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.