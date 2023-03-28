Almost 500 people have signed a petition in support of a new art gallery to be built on Warrnambool's Cannon Hill.
A business case into a new art gallery - something that was predicted to cost $40 million - is under way, with city councillors getting their first briefing on its progress on Monday.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said they were now awaiting more details on the project.
While the report was originally set to go to the May open council meeting, Cr Arnott said it would now depend on whether councillors received that extra information in time.
I've had a lot of emails congratulating me on being brave...- Shari Nye
She said the council wanted to make sure it had all the right information before it went out to the public.
The Change.org petition has attracted 468 signatures in favour of an art gallery at Cannon Hill.
Ms Nye said she was happy with the response to the petition so far and was expecting more people to sign it still.
"I've had a lot of emails congratulating me on being brave and saying what they wanted to say," she said.
A petition - which was a combination of both online and on paper - in opposition to the idea last year attracted about 5000 signatures.
One person who signed the new petition in support of a gallery at Cannon Hill said the idea was "amazing" and "inspired".
"Refusal of this opportunity is regressive and holds back the potential of Warrnambool to be an amazing cultural and tourist centre," they wrote.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.