The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Cost of 12 Apostles Trail reaches $12.2m, Corangamite Shire officer reveals

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 28 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Twelve Apostles Trail has come in at a cost of $12.2m, far more than the original $7m anticipated.
The Twelve Apostles Trail has come in at a cost of $12.2m, far more than the original $7m anticipated.

An unprecedented rise in construction costs has driven the price of the 12 Apostles Trail project to come in at $12.2 million, nearly twice the original estimation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.