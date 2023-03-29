The Standard
Warrnambool council's energy bills dive as cost saving measure pay off

By Katrina Lovell
March 29 2023 - 4:03pm
The energy costs of keeping Warrnambool's pool running has taken a dive after the city council made the switch to solar.

As some pool facilities across the state look to lower water temperatures to save on rising energy costs, Warrnambool's investment in cost saving measures has paid off.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

