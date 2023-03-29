The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

On the move: Warrnambool Rangers opt out of fielding teams in Ballarat and District Soccer Association this season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rangers to depart Ballarat soccer competition, says president
Rangers to depart Ballarat soccer competition, says president

The Warrnambool Rangers will not enter senior men's and women's teams into the Ballarat and District Soccer Association (BDSA) this season, citing travel commitments and player feedback as part of the decision making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.