The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool child care centre gets final tick of approval

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 26 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child care centre gets final tick of approval

The developer of a new child care centre for Warrnambool has been given the final endorsement of his plan for the Dales Road project in a "positive move forward".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.