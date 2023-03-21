The Standard
Developers keen to snap up medium density housing property in Warrnambool's east

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
Northeast Stockdale and Leggo director Matt Northeast said the property has attracted a high level of interest.

Developers are scrambling to snap up land for a housing estate on Dales Road in Warrnambool.

