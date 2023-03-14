Talented sportsman pleads guilty to drug, weapons offences

A lawyer has described her client's "sensational fall from grace" after the once-talented sportsman was found with weapons and drugs.
The Warrnambool man, who The Standard has chosen not to name as a conviction was not recorded, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to 12 charges, including drug, weapon and driving-related offences.
He was sentenced to an 18-month correction order and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid community work. He must also undergo assessment and treatment for drug abuse or dependency, of which 30 hours can be credited as community work.
His licence was suspended for six months and he was fined $500.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said police patrolling Levys Point on July 8 last year located the man's vehicle in a secluded area at 10pm and a search of the car located a cattle prod, which is considered a weapon, wedged between rear passenger seats.
IN OTHER NEWS
Then on October 29 the offender was driving in central Warrnambool when he came over a rise and collided with a stationary mini-bus at 11.40pm. The parked vehicle was displaying its hazard lights and was dropping off patrons to their accommodation.
Then on February 5 this year police were notified by employees at McDonald's central of a man asleep in the drive-through at 1.45am.
A search of his car revealed a loaded speargun in the rear seat as well as 100 grams of GHB in a water bottle.
The court heard the man was also clocked at 89 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Raglan Parade on February 11 at 10pm.
The man also pleaded guilty to breaching an intervention order. He was arrested over the weekend after contravening a condition of bail.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe, representing the man, said her client had a potential career as a coach in football but his crimes resulted in a "sensational fall from grace".
