A driver was caught in the Warrnambool CBD at .238 -more than four times the legal limit

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:11pm
Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry said police will specifically target drivers willing to risk getting behind the steering wheel of a vehicle when impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Impaired drivers will remain the sharp focus of south-west police attention in coming months after a fatality-free Labour Day long weekend.

