Impaired drivers will remain the sharp focus of south-west police attention in coming months after a fatality-free Labour Day long weekend.
South-west police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry said there were 207 offences detected during the four-day police statewide Operation Arid, covering Western Division Two, which includes Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Southern Grampians and Glenelg council areas.
"By far the most pleasing aspect was that there were no fatalities recorded in the division," he said.
"The last thing we want is police members and other emergency responders to attend those incidents and for us to then go and have to tell a family their loved one has passed away.
"The ripple impacts of those events last for years."
There were five road fatalities in seven weeks across the south-west in a devastating start to the year.
However, a man was caught driving in the Warrnambool central business district on Saturday with a blood alcohol reading of .238 - more than four times the legal limit. About midnight on Saturday a Portland man, who was intercepted leaving Port Fairy at 122km/h in a 100 zone, had an alcohol reading of .151.
The road safety adviser said those examples showed that some drivers were still prepared to risk being caught when well over the alcohol limit.
"We want drivers to think about getting behind the wheel when they are impaired," Acting Senior Sergeant Merry said.
"They are risking not only their own life and the lives of any passengers, but also putting at risk anyone else on the roads at that time."
The road safety adviser said the majority of the offences detected at the weekend were related to the major factors involved in road trauma - impaired driving, speeding, distraction, and seatbelts.
He said there was a lot of traffic on the roads due to the Port Fairy Folk Festival and camping trips, and on major arterial roads linking with tourist destinations including the Great Ocean Road and Halls Gap.
"On the whole, most drivers were considerate, and we didn't have members of the public making reports about speeding, erratic or dangerous driving - like we have had in the past," he said.
"Now that this operation has ended, we have not. Police will continue to target drivers doing the wrong thing.
"Drivers are not heeding the warnings and the message from Victoria Police has been long and consistent.
"You cannot drive while you are impaired by alcohol or drugs. The risk to yourself and others is far too great.
"One death is too many on the roads. Every driver has to think about what they are risking when they get behind the wheel."
