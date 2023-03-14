UPDATED, Wednesday, 7.40am:
Police detected almost as many drug impaired drivers across the state as drink drivers during the Labour Day long weekend traffic blitz.
There were 7000 traffic offences detected as police launched Operation Arid after there were 74 lives lost in the first 73 days of the year.
That's 45 per cent higher than the same time last year and well above the five-year average - both 51.
There were five lives lost in the south-west in seven weeks, near Hamilton, Tower Hill, Timboon, Coleraine and Mortlake.
Speeding, impaired driving, mobile phone use and unauthorised driving were key issue.
More than a third of offences detected related to speeding, with almost 80 per cent of speeding motorists detected between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit.
There were almost as many drug drivers caught as drink drivers, with 198 drink driving offences and 192 drug drivers.
Mobile phone offences jumped 23 per cent from the last statewide operation in January, with 323 motorists caught using their phone while driving.
Unauthorised drivers accounted for 396 offences, with police using automatic numberplate recognition technology to detect and remove disqualified, suspended and unlicensed drivers from the road.
Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said considering it was a long weekend, with high traffic volumes and good weather, that the majority of people were doing the right thing.
"Disappointingly though, we continue to detect motorists for the type of behaviour that's been contributing to road trauma this year - that being speed, distraction, and impaired driving," he said.
"It is simply not good enough to just ignore the warnings - the reality is, there has been more lives lost on our roads than there have been days this year.
"Police are constantly engaging with the community to educate first and enforce when the message doesn't get through.
"We are doing everything we can to reduce trauma on our roads.
"March is a busy time with footy returning, lots of major events and good weather - so if you're out and about this month, you can expect us to be out too".
Tuesday: Impaired drivers will remain the sharp focus of south-west police attention in coming months after a fatality-free Labour Day long weekend.
South-west police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry said there were 207 offences detected during the four-day police statewide Operation Arid, covering Western Division Two, which includes Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Southern Grampians and Glenelg council areas.
"By far the most pleasing aspect was that there were no fatalities recorded in the division," he said.
"The last thing we want is police members and other emergency responders to attend those incidents and for us to then go and have to tell a family their loved one has passed away.
"The ripple impacts of those events last for years."
There were five road fatalities in seven weeks across the south-west in a devastating start to the year.
However, a man was caught driving in the Warrnambool central business district on Saturday with a blood alcohol reading of .238 - more than four times the legal limit. About midnight on Saturday a Portland man, who was intercepted leaving Port Fairy at 122km/h in a 100 zone, had an alcohol reading of .151.
The road safety adviser said those examples showed that some drivers were still prepared to risk being caught when well over the alcohol limit.
"We want drivers to think about getting behind the wheel when they are impaired," Acting Senior Sergeant Merry said.
"They are risking not only their own life and the lives of any passengers, but also putting at risk anyone else on the roads at that time."
The road safety adviser said the majority of the offences detected at the weekend were related to the major factors involved in road trauma - impaired driving, speeding, distraction, and seatbelts.
He said there was a lot of traffic on the roads due to the Port Fairy Folk Festival and camping trips, and on major arterial roads linking with tourist destinations including the Great Ocean Road and Halls Gap.
"On the whole, most drivers were considerate, and we didn't have members of the public making reports about speeding, erratic or dangerous driving - like we have had in the past," he said.
"Now that this operation has ended, we have not. Police will continue to target drivers doing the wrong thing.
"Drivers are not heeding the warnings and the message from Victoria Police has been long and consistent.
"You cannot drive while you are impaired by alcohol or drugs. The risk to yourself and others is far too great.
"One death is too many on the roads. Every driver has to think about what they are risking when they get behind the wheel."
