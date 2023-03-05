The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool woman left shaken after drink allegedly spiked

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Warrnambool woman believes her drink was spiked on a night out recently.

A Warrnambool woman has issued a warning to pub goers about drink spiking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.