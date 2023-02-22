The Standard
Down South Fest runs at The Star of the West Hotel, Port Fairy on February 25

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 23 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:30am
One of our biggest fans, Aunty Tracey, lives there and she had a shrine of our merch in the window so that was nice too.

- Ben Marwe
Melbourne punk band CIV1C is leading the Down South Fest line-up at The Star of the West Hotel, Port Fairy on February 25.

The frontman of an Adelaide band is excited to return to the south-west after a sell out show in Koroit.

