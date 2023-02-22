One of our biggest fans, Aunty Tracey, lives there and she had a shrine of our merch in the window so that was nice too.- Ben Marwe
The frontman of an Adelaide band is excited to return to the south-west after a sell out show in Koroit.
Bad//Dreems, led by Ben Marwe, performed at Koroit Theatre in 2021 as part of the Small Town Big Sound concert series.
The following year the band played a set at Loch Hart Music Festival.
Bad//Dreems will perform at The Star of the West Hotel, in Port Fairy, on Saturday as part of Down South Fest.
"I love coming down there. It's a really nice drive," Marwe said.
"(When we played at Koroit) I watched some local footy and had some beers, we had a great time.
"One of our biggest fans, Aunty Tracey, lives there and she had a shrine of our merch in the window so that was nice too."
Marwe said the band were "chuffed" when the offer came through to play alongside C.O.F.F.I.N, Future Suck and five-piece punk band CIV1C. "They're great bands we admire and love and the festival has a good reputation," he said.
CIV1C frontman and singer Jim McCullough told The Standard while he was excited to bring punk music regionally, there should be more all-ages shows.
"I think it's super important especially at the moment because there's lots of eyes on Australian punk," he said.
"The next generation needs to be more involved, especially right now."
Down South Fest director Max Donohue said he had a vision to run an all-ages festival.
He said it was a prospect he had discussed with Moyne Shire.
"I'd like to utilise some of the spaces used for Port Fairy Folk Festival," he said.
"We were going to try and use the stage at Fiddlers Green but it came down to budget, so we ruled it out."
Mr Donohue said ticket sales for the festival were slow but steady and he expected them to sell out.
He said an estimated 600 people would attend, on par with last year's festival.
Mr Donohue said the majority of people who had bought tickets were from Melbourne and the south-west, with some travelling from interstate.
"We're stoked the locals have supported us," he said.
Mr Donohue said there was a market for punk music shows in Port Fairy.
Tickets to the festival can be purchased online.
In 2022, the festival ran with only Victorian acts, headlined by punk band Amyl and the Sniffers before they supported The Foo Fighters in Geelong and played internationally.
